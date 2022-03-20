Libra Horoscope predictions for March 20: You will be cheerful

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

If you are a Lira born personality then you must feel blessed to have this wonderful quality of being fair and equal to all and everyone around you. You simply cannot remain biased or partial for your loved and close ones and this is why people come to seek your judgment and guidance on some important crisis and issue in their lives. You love your social circle and for you, friends are also your family and you have a huge networking and social circle. It might happen today that you get a surprise from an old friend. A get together or a reunion trip with your school friends can be planned for this coming weekend. You are feeling cheerful and excited about the day and people around you may sense your vivacious and energetic vibes for the day.

Libra Finance Today

It is day to stay a little careful with your monthly expenses and it would be best if you don’t exceed it from its set limit. Your income can get a small increase and you may be offered some new responsibility to multiply your earnings.

Libra Family Today

Your family members and you both can stay busy today with respective routine schedules. In the night time, all may sit together and can have a good time discussing about future and its possibilities to explore.

Libra Career Today

You may feel extra energetic and productive in your workplace today. You may finish up your assignments or projects even before meeting the set deadline. Students can be introduced to a new stream of subject/

Libra Health Today

Your health is genuinely getting better day by day and you may have started to notice the difference. Stay careful of your feet and don’t indulge in heavy rigorous workout. It would be best if you stay in the comfort of your home today.

Libra Love Life Today

When it comes to your love life, you love truly and passionately. But at times, you don’t express your desire and wishes to your partner or spouse freely. Today speak up your mind and pour your heart out to your lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

