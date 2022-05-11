Libra Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 11, 2022

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

Hey dear Libra! Don’t get too serious in life today. You may wish and plan to achieve big but it might not get successfully delivered as there are some challenges that you might have to face, especially in your personal life. you and your spouse can argue over a small issue and things can get a bit bitter if you don’t manage your anger on time. Your children school assignments can also keep you busy and you can get the undue support of an elderly person by your side. Feel grateful for having a good company around you and stay out of your comfort zone to make success on your own. Feel free to express your desires to someone close to you. You may get a call from a distant relative to give good news and this may make you feel cheerful and excited to start the day.

Libra Finance Today

The stock exchange investments can get better today and you can also see some growth happening in your savings account. Maintain proper ledger and accounting for all your expenses.

Libra Family Today

If something is bothering you from a long time, it would be best if you speak your heart out without getting shy. But don’t raise your voice as there is a chance for some misunderstanding between you and your partner.

Libra Career Today

Your co workers may come to seek some guidance on office related task and this may keep you occupied and less focused in your core work area.

Libra Health Today

Invest in your mental health today. take care of your emotional and holistic well being. Avoid taking allopathy medicines if not necessary.

Libra Love Life Today

Singles can enjoy a good romantic time and chances are that your crush may notice you and reciprocate your feelings. Married ones can also feel happy to be in this state of relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

