Libra Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 3, 2022

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Your good health can be one of the reasons for your happiness today. Though your finances will be satisfactory, your professional front won’t be as per your expectations. However, you are advised to stay calm. You will be lucky on the domestic front. Your family members will remain very supportive. You have always loved to solve the problems of your friends and family members. You will remain popular because of the courage that helps you in deciding on a difficult situation with ease. What makes you different from your peers is that you are never judgmental about others. . Your partner or spouse will most likely make your day special. You are advised to embark on a short trip with your spouse or partner. While planning the trip don’t let your preconceived notions spoil the spirit of your vacation. You may crack a profitable deal while purchasing land near the city.

Libra Finance Today

You have always been very careful when it comes to money matters and your investments. Your alertness and promptness will help you in taking some good decisions today. You may hear some good news regarding your bank balance.

Libra Family Today

Your family member, especially your parents, will most likely plan a surprise visit to your place. You can also expect some gifts from your family. Today you will find everyone happy and you will get more convinced that it is only loved that matters.

Libra Career Today

You are advised to be more cautious while dealing with a senior at your workplace. Those in the trade business may be offered a lucrative. You are advised to properly evaluate all the pros and cons of the deal before making any commitments.

Libra Health Today

Continue your exercise regime as it is yielding good results. You are advised to avoid skipping breakfast and ensure that you have a good 8-hour sleep. You have been eating a lot of junk which you should give up now to avoid any health complications in future.

Libra Love Life Today

You may feel ultra-romantic today. You may also wish to stay in a fantasy that you have created all this while. You must find out some time to make the day special for your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026