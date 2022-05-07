Libra Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 7, 2022

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Day does not seem suitable on the professional front. You may have to work hard in order to secure your position or job. There are chances that you may face losses or challenges in business that may make you disappointed for a while, but things may be normal soon. You just need to keep putting your best efforts and thinking about business promotional activities. Those who are not having job security, they should join professional courses to grab better work opportunities in the near future.

You have a lucky day on the financial front as you may get money from unexpected sources. Some may be busy enjoying family get together or a birthday or marriage anniversary celebration. Some good property deals are on the way.

What else is there to know about the day? Find out below!



Libra Finance Today

You have good financial condition and now you are all set to purchase your own house or invest in mutual funds. Some may buy travel packages and enjoy the time with loved ones.

Libra Family Today

This is a good day on the family front. A property case may sort out in your favor and keep family aura joyful. Some may plan a day out with family members.

Libra Career Today

Day does not seem lucky on the career front and you may have to work hard in order to achieve your sale targets. Marketing professionals or freelancers may not have a good day.

Libra Health Today

This is a normal day on the health front. You may suffer from stomach pain or headache, so avoid eating spicy or street food. Yoga and meditation can be the key to maintain physical and mental health.



Libra Love Life Today

Day seems excellent and you should be with your partner or spouse today. You may feel affection, attraction, romance and love today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

