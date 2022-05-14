Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 14,2022

Dear Libra, your daily astrological predictions for May 14, 2022 suggests, try to be available in a family function as your family may need you.
Libra Daily Horoscope for May 14
Published on May 14, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Day seems good, you just need to be cautious on the love front. Communication gap, misunderstanding and trust issues may create problems in a love relationship. Newlyweds may also find it difficult to adjust with new settings. Your good financial condition may allow you to invest in new business and its promotions. Things may go smoothly on the professional front. There are chances of traveling abroad. This is a favourable time on the academic front, when you mange to give your best.

Health wise, this is a moderate day. You may enjoy dining out today, but spicy food may get you digestive or abdomen issues. Try to be available in a family function as your family may need you.

What else is there to unfold about this day? Know more:

Libra Finance Today:

This is a good day on the financial front and you may get a chance to earn money from multiple sources. Some may sell ancestral property and get good returns. Some may get lucky in gambling.

Libra Family Today:

Things may go normal on the family front. Some may renovate their home and be busy with it. Your married sibling may visit you and bring lots of gifts for you and your kids.

Libra Career Today:

This is a good day on the professional front and you may get required support from higher ups. Some may complete their goals and certifications before appraisal meetings.

Libra Health Today:

You should be cautious and avoid eating out as there are chances of stomach ailments. Some may plan short or long trips with friends, it can be a good opportunity to refresh yourself.

Libra Love Life Today:

Things may not go smoothly on the love front. You may not like the attitude and rude behavior of your partner today. You may fight or argue over silly things, try to take break from these unnecessary fights. Things may take time, but this phase shall pass too.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope libra horoscope today daily horoscope zodiac
