Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 15, 2022

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your professional front may be quite abuzz with activity. You may get a chance to put your leadership quality to the fore. Your family life may be happy and joyful. You are likely to prepare for a celebration at home, which may add to the pleasure. Dietary changes and modifications in your routine are likely to bode well for your overall wellbeing. As far as your money matters are concerned, you may have to seek expert advice for your investments. This may help you save a lot. Being patient and giving time for you relationship to bloom may work in favour of your love life. Do not make haste in matters of the heart. Undertaking a journey to a foreign land may prove beneficial for your mental wellbeing. You are likely to receive a good bargain in property matters. Students may underperform in academics.

Sun Transit Impact on Libra

The annual transit may bring mixed results for Libra folks. You are likely to move ahead on the path to success with renewed enthusiasm and vigour. Some may also introspect a little to find the right way. During the transition, you are likely to make good progress in your expert life. You may receive social recognition for your creative work. It is advisable to keep a tab on your expenses as losses are foreseen. Remain wary of new investment in the transit phase.

Libra Finance Today

You may need to avoid acquisitions and speculations as stars are not on your side. For your business to succeed, you may have to adopt a different strategy. Stick to your budget to save money for unexpected expenses.

Libra Family Today

The day may be quite lively on your domestic front. Your family members may be in a pleasant mood. This is likely to add to the warm and inviting homely atmosphere. You are likely to enjoy being in the company of kids.

Libra Career Today

There are likely to be numerous opportunities at work to demonstrate your efficiency and expertise on the professional front. It may impress your superiors. Chances are that a social recognition may also be on your way.

Libra Health Today

Calming exercises may help you attain mental wellbeing. You may take out some alone time to concentrate on your total health. Participating in physical activities or sports is likely to help you break your sedentary routine.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may find the day challenging. Your past actions may annoy your partner. This may not work in favor of your love life. Rectifying your mistakes and infusing new spirit in the relationship may work wonders.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

