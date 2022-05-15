Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 15, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good bank balance may make you think on the lines of saving for the rainy day. A bonus or increment is on the cards for the salaried. Those facing the side effects of allopathy may find home remedy extremely beneficial. You may organise a get together at your place in honour of a guest from another city. Clarity of vision and steadfastness will be your potent weapons on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to keep your side of the promise, so expect the worst on the love front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those in debt will manage to pay back the full amount soon. Speculators and those involved in the share market will find the day profitable. Minor ailments disappear completely. You manage to put the agitated mind of a family member at ease by your soothing words. Buying a piece of property is on the cards. It is a good time to do something about your own shortcomings on the academic front.

Love Focus: Care and support of lover will provide immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Paying the last instalment for a property will come as a great relief to the salaried. Your initiative and go is likely to make you the favourite of your seniors. Curb your envious nature to achieve total peace of mind. A spat with spouse is best avoided. Students appearing for mock exams in preparation for the real ones are likely to fare well.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will manage to convey your feelings to partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Do a bit of financial planning, before you start thinking on the lines of investment. A new product has the potential to sell like hot cakes, if good publicity is planned in advance. Your may work towards a fitter you. Spouse may not do your bidding and may have a point in that. Avoid obvious pitfalls on the academic front to score well in exams.

Love Focus: Tension between couples not communicating with each other will show signs of thawing.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Take advice of experts before investing your hard earned money. Property dealers and middlemen may find the day profitable. You possess reserves of energy today. A child or younger sibling may need the freedom of staying out late. Don’t leave anything to chance, especially in exams or competition.

Love Focus: Taking time out for a romantic trip with partner is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Don’t trust casual acquaintances, where investments are concerned. Those eyeing a lucrative assignment will succeed in making it come their way. Eat right to come back in shape. There is much that needs to be done on the academic front, so get a move on. You are likely to find the day favourable, as whatever you take up is completed satisfactorily.

Love Focus: Cater to the mood swings of partner today to maintain domestic harmony.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Review the investment choices once again before you make the final choice. There is much happening on the professional front and you are likely to remain in the midst of it! Success on the professional or domestic front will put all health problems in the background. A goal that seems a distant dream right now is likely to become achievable soon. Lay your worries on the academic front to rest, as you will manage to perform well.

Love Focus: Close encounters with a person who admires you secretly is possible.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Check your expenditure, if you want to save at the end of the month. Diversification may be the key to success for your business, so go for it. Those on a vacation should not throw caution to the wind regarding their health. Find energy to complete domestic pending jobs. It is in your interest to exchange notes on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined may take a step closer to realising their dream.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Aping a health freak may prove beneficial. Don’t invest in schemes that do not give adequate returns. A mature approach is required to discipline a spoiled child. Charting your career path will assume importance at this juncture. It will be his or her way of saying thank you for your help and support. An issue pertaining to property or wealth needs to be taken up on priority.

Love Focus: Remain tactful while interacting with lover today, as you can easily spoil moods!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Remain secretive in business and financial matters. Sportspersons can expect to achieve success in their sport. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will need to be regular in their medication. You brashness and arrogance will put off family and friends. A prime property is likely to be yours soon. You may have to venture forth and take some risks on the academic front.

Love Focus: A much anticipated outing with lover will go well.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Managers and technocrats can expect a positive development on the financial front. Marketing and business development personnel will find the day favourable. Take health issues seriously, if you want to remain fit. You may go in for a major alteration in your home or office. Poor results on the academic front may be disheartening, but this will be a temporary phase.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for some, but you will need to take the initiative.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Bureaucratic hassles get sorted out paving the way for implementing a plan. Play the waiting game at work and don’t disclose your hand, if you want to survive in office politics. You may need a second opinion regarding the health of a family member. Meeting long lost friends is on the cards for some. Good preparation will infuse confidence in students appearing for a competitive exam.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to find your soul mate today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

