Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 15, 2022

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your health is likely to remain fine. This may allow you to indulge in cheat meals more often. Your family life is likely to be vibrant. There may be love and warmth in your relationships. Your financial situation may see some ups and downs. Irregular spending may invite monetary losses. Plan your money wisely. Your professional life is likely to suffer a rough patch. You may have to mend your ties with subordinates at work. This is likely to augur well for your career. Tiffs in your love life are foreseen. Solve your problems with your beloved to avoid creating rifts. Undertaking a romantic trip together at this time with your significant other may prove beneficial in fortifying your ties. Pending decisions regarding buying and selling of property may be cleared. It may be a fruitful bargain. Some students may need counseling before appearing for their exams.

Sun Transit Impact on Gemini

Solar transit may have a strong effect on your financial position. Those involved in foreign collaboration or real estate will need to be careful. The deals will need vigilant scrutiny and efforts to remain profitable. During the transit, some of you may suffer from low stamina. Travelling too may prove hectic at this time. The outcome of such a trip can be underwhelming for some. Those employed can face delays during the transition period. Increments or promotions could be affected in this phase.

Gemini Finance Today

On the economic front, you may face some rough times. Your trade is likely to slow down a bit. However, as the market situation brightens, you may be able to reap good gains from your business.

Gemini Family Today

Your domestic life is likely to get a boost. You may most likely spend quality time at home in company of your distant relatives and cousins. With their accomplishments, your children are likely to bring joy to your family.

Gemini Career Today

Lethargy is likely to sneak into your work life. This may cause numerous obstacles for you at the office. You need to pull your socks up and perform your duties before deadline approaches. Your seniors may notice your prompt action.

Gemini Health Today

On the health front, you may be able to get rid of minor ailments. This is likely to bring you mental peace and happiness. Some of you may take up sporting activities to stay in shape. Yoga may also do wonders for your body.

Gemini Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you need to be careful and patient with your relationship. It is likely to go through a tough phase. Sort out your disputes ahead of time. This may aid you in reigniting the flame of love between you and your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

