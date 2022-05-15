Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 15, 2022

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your financial situation appears strong. With the extra capital, you may be able to buy your dream home. Your decision may be well received by family. Your relationship with your loved ones is likely to improve. Some of you may need to monitor your health concerns. Excessive consumption of anything is likely to have a negative impact on the body. On the professional front, challenges are foreseen. With patience and dedication, you may be able to work your way out of them. Your love life is likely to bring you happiness. Spending time with your partner may add to the ties. This could be the ideal time to formalize your relationship. A journey with family or friends is likely to provide you with peace of mind. You may be able to relax and unwind. Property-related issues may prove profitable. Students’ academic performance may suffer due to their lack of focus.

Sun Transit Impact on Taurus

The Sun’s transit may find you focused on your personal affairs. You may remain worried about the well-being and safety of your loved ones. The attention and care are likely to please family members. During the transition period, there may be some problems in your love life. Minor disputes may crop up. Students may have a smooth sailing during this phase. Students may excel in their studies and make everyone proud. The annual transit may have a favourable effect on your professional life. You may be suitably rewarded for past efforts.

Taurus Finance Today

On the economic front, there may be minor adjustments in your finances. However, you may be secure as income earned from an additional source may counter it. You may now be able to save a lot of money for the future.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, you are likely to make modifications in and around the house. Your family members may appreciate it. A marriage proposal for an eligible sibling is likely to keep everyone in a cheerful mood at home.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, you may be transferred to a place you dislike. It may be challenging for you to acclimatize to your new workplace. Maintain your composure and focus. This may result in a beneficial outcome in your career.

Taurus Health Today

Your job schedule is likely to keep you on your toes. But your increased energy level may give you time to try out a new fitness regimen to stay in shape. Excess alcohol is likely to bring you troubles. Do not overdo anything that affects health.

Taurus Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may gain your partner’s undivided attention after a long period. Take advantage of the circumstances. Shower them with your affection and savour the time spent with them to strengthen the ties.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON