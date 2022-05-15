Aries Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 15, 2022

ARIES(Mar 21-Apr 20)

A sound mind and healthy body may inspire you to do well in all areas of life. A good financial condition may help you splurge on essentials and luxuries. However, not everything appears to be going well on the job front. You may go through a stressful time. Workplace stress is likely to have an impact on your personal life too. You may not be able to devote time to your loved ones. This is likely to lead to strife. It may not be advisable to travel to a tourist place at this time. Take the trip only if it required. Your romantic life is likely to improve. Singles have a good chance of meeting their soul mate. Some are anticipated to tie the knot soon. Legal issues related to an older property may be resolved. You may be able to get a decent deal on it. Academically, students are likely to excel.

Sun Transit Impact on Aries

The transition of Sun into Taurus is likely to be favourable for your academic and financial front. Students are likely to do well at this time and may even move abroad for further studies. Money matters may remain vibrant and a new source of income may materialize for some. Working professionals may remain in a commanding position during the transit. Service people, artists and those in the creative field may get several new opportunities on the career front in this phase. Avoid being harsh while communicating with family during the transit.

Aries Finance Today

If you are thinking of starting a new business, today is a perfect day for it. You may have more cash on hand to invest in equities. These are likely to pay you handsomely in the coming months.

Aries Family Today

The day could be full of ups and downs on the domestic front. Your family members may require your attention and care. To maintain homely peace and harmony, avoid getting into disputes and falling prey to misunderstandings.

Aries Career Today

On the professional front, additional duties may be assigned to you. Their successful achievement is likely to determine your promotion. The proposals you make in meetings may not be very well received by your superiors.

Aries Health Today

You may feel energized and your health is likely to be in excellent form. You may start a new gym regimen with your health-conscious friends. This is likely to get you back in shape. Mental peace may boost happiness.

Aries Love Life Today

Your changed outlook and happiness may have a favorable impact on your love life. This is likely to improve your relationship. You and your partner are likely to share intimate moments. Some of you may settle down in life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

