Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 15, 2022

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your family life may be harmonious and content. You may be able to ease stress in loved ones’ company. This is likely to have a favorable impact on your professional life. It may be promising, and the environment may encourage you to do your best. However, your health may worry you. Some distressing issues are likely to recur, causing you to lose sleep. Mental exercises may help you relax. There may be a strain on your finances, which you need to plan wisely. Due to your hectic schedules, your love life is likely to suffer. Get it back on track to enjoy the bliss. Before departing with children, plan a vacation meticulously, taking all aspects into consideration. Property deals may have profit-making potential. Students may be able to persuade their parents for further studies in a new city.

Sun Transit Impact on Virgo

The Sun’s transition may trigger a wanderlust in some Virgo natives. They may feel enthused to undertake long journeys to distant places. Spiritual sojourns or pilgrimages too may interest you in this phase. However, during the transit, you may witness some disputes or misunderstandings with your family members. There may be arguments at home, which is likely to disrupt the peaceful environment. Students will not face any difficulty in education in the transit phase. Those preparing for any competitive examination will get success.

Virgo Finance Today

You may have a slow start in money matters. Capital put in speculative activities may not bring good gains. Your income may be unable to balance growing expenses. However, your financial condition may improve later in the day.

Virgo Family Today

Your children’s accomplishments are likely to make you proud. Your home may be brimming with love, warmth and happiness. Those married recently are likely to gain a deeper understanding of their partners.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, the office is likely to be buzzing with energy. You may be able to complete your objectives ahead of their schedule. For the same, a monetary reward or social acknowledgment may come your way.

Virgo Health Today

For the sake of your health, you may have to take time off and put your career on hold. Even minor ailments may be a cause of concern. Practice yoga and soothing techniques to strengthen your lungs and calm your mind and body.

Virgo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your erratic work schedules may force you to put your love life in the backburner. This may irritate your partner. Do not take your happy relationship for granted. It may have negative long-term consequences.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON