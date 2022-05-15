Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 15, 2022

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

In terms of finances, you appear to be in good shape. You may be able to put extra cash to good use by investing in value-for-money programs. Your loved ones at home may be in a good mood. Celebration of an event may bring people closer together. Your relationships may strengthen. On the professional front, a sluggish pace of work may drag you down. This is likely to have a detrimental impact on your output. You may have greater freedom to start a new business with a strong financial position. Profits are anticipated. Your love life could take a turn for the better. Some of you may be thinking about starting a family with your partner. A trip to a new and unfamiliar location may necessitate prudence. Do not put your trust in anyone who appears to be friendly. Matters relating to an ancestral property will work out in your favor. Students may require academic assistance.

Sun Transit Impact on Aquarius

The transition of the Sun may bring some positive news for those pursuing academics. Some students can get admission to esteemed institutions after excelling in their studies. Others are likely to do well in examinations and interviews at this time. Avoid ignoring any ailment, however minor, during this time. It may become a cause for concern later on. There is likely to be a renewed energy in your love life in this phase. Single may embark on new romantic adventures.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your new business enterprise is likely to undergo changes. You may start earning huge profits out of it. You may now plan to invest your money in stocks and shares. You are likely to save enough to spend on luxurious goods.

Aquarius Family Today

Your property inheritance is likely to be the cause for joy at home. Your relatives may happily join in the festivities. On the domestic front, there is likely to be a lively and contented environment.

Aquarius Career Today

You may be bored with routine office duties, prompting you to look for a new position. Before you embark on a new career path, weigh the pros and cons of the new job. Things may not be as rosy as they appear from the outside.

Aquarius Health Today

On the health front, an increase in stress levels might lead to mild diseases. Monitoring your health may help prevent aggravating the symptoms. To get your health back on track, you may need to make some positive lifestyle modifications.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to be fulfilling. You may get to spend quality time with your partner. You may go out to a nice restaurant for a quiet dinner or you may spend time talking about the future of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

