Libra Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 30, '22 states, recover loss

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)Libra can look forward to a beneficial day as the financial front promises to be vibrant. Money may keep rolling in, which you can put in a new scheme. You may recover losses from speculative activities. It is time to make efforts to bring self-realization to enjoy true happiness today. You are likely to throw away loneliness by enjoying the company of children. Cementing a romantic bond would enable you to enjoy the beauties of life. Libras will need to work in collaboration with their colleagues to succeed in the workplace. You can remain mentally preoccupied with something important during a fun trip and miss out on all the fun. Plan your schedule well to enjoy a hassle-free time. If possible don’t disclose personal secrets to anybody even to close friends. Libras looking to rent out their house may find suitable tenants. Taking small yet steady steps will help you stay hale and hearty in the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today There are indications of a low inflow of money today. But a very careful budget on your part may keep your monetary position satisfactory. Teaming up with ambitious people would augur well for your business expansion plans.

Libra Family Today On the family front, it is time for you to strive hard to make yourself a role model for others members. This may enable the family to function happily and smoothly as one whole unit. Beware against wasting valuable energy on useless activities on the domestic front.

Libra Career Today Your swift action is likely to motivate you, keeping you confident on the professional front. Sincere and persistent efforts would enable you to complete important projects on time. Something awaited by you on the professional front may take some more time to materialize.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today You will focus on any physical activity and also work on building on your stamina. Focusing on maintaining your physical health will provide you with the mental clarity that will assist you in succeeding. Try some mental workout as well.

Libra Love Life Today Looking into the eyes of the partner would enable Libra natives to see the romantic sparkles. Your polite behaviour brings a shower of praise from your significant other. You are also likely to understand and support a romantic partner during testing times.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON