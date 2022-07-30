Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 30, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financially, you will be able to consolidate your position. You will manage to remain in top physical condition. A pat on the back for a job well done can be expected by those new to the job. Making things easy for someone in the family will get you a lot of praise. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those on a vacation. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate.

Love Focus: Lover may turn inexplicably cold towards you despite your showering love and affection.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

An extra source of income may start to fill up your coffers soon. Carelessness at work can get you on the wrong side of a senior. Your changed mental attitude will have positive fallout on the health front. A family event may keep you entertained. You may plan a trip outside country for a social engagement. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: Those unlucky in love should not lose heart, as some positive indications appear!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Earning is set to enhance, as you make special efforts to reach out for more profits. Your efforts on the professional front are likely to be lauded by those who matter. Someone’s help is likely to prove indispensable in coming back in shape on the health front. Some tensions are foreseen in a joint family set up. Perfect enjoyment is foreseen for those planning an outing today. Buying a house or a piece of land may soon become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Love at first sight cannot be ruled out, so expect romance to blossom!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A good start to a project will motivate you to put in your best on the professional front. Even moderate exercises promise to keep you fit. Although you earn well, you will spare no efforts to enhance your earnings further. Something you want desperately may be denied to you by the family. You may get a chance to travel to an exotic location on invitation. Property and other assets may be put up for sale by some.

Love Focus: You will find yourself much happier in a present relationship, than you were when single.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Someone may surprise you by returning your loaned amount much before time. Good networking and a gift of gab will turn the tide on the professional front in your favour. Health-wise, you will fare much better than before in keeping fit. Catering to the needs of family elders will help you score brownie points on the family front. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you a surprise today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will need to tighten your belt on the financial front. A break you have been waiting for on the professional front is likely to come to you soon. A health problem will be effectively tackled by home remedy. Your help may be needed at home, so remain available. Chance for an official trip is likely to materialise soon. A new shop or office acquired by some may be inaugurated today.

Love Focus: Someone can express romantic feelings for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

An outstanding payment will be received. Professionally, you are likely to become more popular and attract more clientele. You will feel much energetic and active today. Happiness of a family member will add zing to your own life. Be cool on the road as provocation leading to road rage is possible. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property.

Love Focus: A much anticipated outing with lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Returns from a property given on rent are likely to add to your wealth. Work on a project is likely to pick up speed through your efforts. Curb this tendency as it may affect health adversely. You are in the midst of something special that is happening on the home front. A visit overseas or out of town is on the anvil. Some of you will soon become the proud possessors of a property. Things proceed smoothly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover’s rejection can prove hurtful and make you do something impulsive.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial front remains healthy as money comes in steady stream. Things turn favourable at work as your performance is appreciated by higher ups. Slowing the pace of life will have a beneficial effect on health. Family will be supportive, but do reciprocate in return. Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey, but will make it enjoyable. property is likely to be sold for a good profit.

Love Focus: Keep romantic thoughts at bay today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A good day is foreseen for those playing the stocks. You will find yourself in a much stronger position on the professional front than before. Your health will remain perfect, so there is no need to worry needlessly on this score. You are likely to take all those steps that bring happiness into your home. A trip abroad may be delayed due to some unforeseen reasons. An ancestral property may come in your name.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can hit its mark and usher in romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A workplace faux pas may get you reported to higher ups. Some of you are likely to become liberal in your spending as you begin to earn well. Some of you are likely to feel much fitter than before. Happiness in the domestic sphere will only come with a changed mind set. Much fun is in store for those travelling on a vacation. Remaining consistent in your performance will keep the academic front secure.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to find things turning favourable on the professional front. Good monetary acumen will help in surmounting all the odds on the financial front. Body aches and pains troubling you for the last few days will disappear. Elders may feel their authority being undermined in household matters. Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period. You may become instrumental in getting a property issue settled amicably.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to impress lover and win the day for you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

