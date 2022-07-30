Gemini Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 30,'22 states, maintain peace

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Following an honest and practical approach may help Geminis achieve personal goals. Your meticulous planning is likely to bring desired results to the workplace. You will have to make some personal efforts to maintain peace and harmony at home. A sound monetary position would enable to fulfil a long desire. You are likely to be lost in the sweet romantic memories of your partner. Avoiding a temper flare-up on the domestic front would harmonize relations with other members. Some Geminis are likely to lay the foundation of an everlasting relationship by strengthening understanding in a romantic affair. You will have to keep firm control over rude behaviour otherwise it could vitiate the family’s joyous atmosphere. Today shopping and other personal engagements may you busy most of the time. Gemini students may get success in recent examinations or competitive exams as the day turns favourable for you.

Gemini Finance Today A sound financial position would enable Geminis to luxuriously enjoy life. You are likely to earn financial gifts in the form of shares or dividends. A vibrant financial position would enable to rapidly expand the business. Early repayment of the loan is also a possibility.

Gemini Family Today You need to keep a close eye on your emotions and as far as possible try to keep yourself busy in family life. This will help tide over the tumultuous period on the domestic front. Parental illness is likely to keep some Gemini natives busy. It would require special attention to provide them immediate relief.

Gemini Career Today Special assignments at work will not only bring fame but also enhance career prospects. Seniors working professionals are likely to get new contracts to exhibit their creative talents. Those Geminis looking to change jobs can go ahead with their plan.

Gemini Health Today Happy thoughts are likely to work like a trouble-shooter against mood swings today. This may give you the strength to handle tough situations easily. Some Gemini natives can visit the beautician to develop an individual program for face and body care.

Gemini Love Life Today Your charming behaviour may help in attracting the attention of the person you like. The arrival of a romantic partner after a short separation brings unlimited joy, changing love life for the better forever.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

