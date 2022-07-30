Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 30,'22 states,think twice

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Today, Sagittarius natives will remain in a strong position on the professional front. You may accomplish tasks in self-assured manner opening doors of promotion and recognition. On the financial front, your monetary status is likely to elevate and you may receive financial gains in the coming days. Parental happiness will be necessary for a harmonious atmosphere on the family front. Thus make efforts to keep them in a jolly mood. Today, trusting the romantic partner would enable Sagittarians to infuse a new spirit into romance. If you are looking to sell a house or land, go through the valuation process carefully. Any oversight may cost you dearly. Also, think twice before you plan a home loan today. A thrilling experience is on your way, as your trip to the hills will be full of excitement. You may discover a new facet of yourself in new surroundings. Learning and improving your knowledge and core skills would help in making yourself flawless.

Sagittarius Finance Today: Brilliant business ideas would fetch handsome returns on perfect execution for Sagittarius natives. Investing in a financially viable project with expert guidance may enable you to earn profits. You may even succeed in making your side hustle profitable and improving your financial position.

Sagittarius Family Today: If you divert attention from personal life to family, you will be able to contribute a lot to your domestic happiness. You will have to take some important decisions regarding the future of your offspring. Think with a calm mind.

Sagittarius Career Today: A special assignment may bring you into the limelight on the professional front. Work pressure, if any, will be shouldered with the help of your subordinates. An important message is likely to lift your spirit by conveying good news on the professional front.

Sagittarius Health Today: It is time to start living a sublime life to enjoy sound health. A chance meeting with a health expert who believes in the power of healing may benefit Sagittarius natives immensely. You should also develop the habit of walking and light exercise. This will benefit your health positively along with your mental health.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: If possible, avoid sudden romantic acquaintance otherwise it could bring some tense moments later on. Married Sagittarius natives will have to make efforts to strengthen romantic bonds amidst some compatibility issues.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON