Virgo Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 30,'22 states, charged up

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Today all your desires are likely to be fulfilled and you may feel charged up. Some Virgos may come across lucrative investment opportunities, which may bring profits in the coming times. Some of you may receive good gains from a new business start-up from today. On the domestic front, you are likely to get into frequent arguments with your loved ones over trivial matters. This may disrupt the peaceful homely atmosphere. Older properties are more difficult to dispose of than new ones. Keep this in mind while making property investments for long-term gains. Your plan for a property loan might not work out. So keep a backup plan ready. It is a good time to make your vacation dream come true. You may find your friends willing to go to an exotic place as well. You need to control your eagerness by not letting others know your feelings.

Virgo Finance Today Investment in mutual funds would enable Virgos to meet monetary targets. Keep a close watch on your increasing expenses today. You are likely to receive pending arrears and dues. You may start a joint venture very soon.

Virgo Family Today The family front is likely to test your values and beliefs as you face some tough situations at home today. Discussion with relatives needs to be handled with care. Therefore, avoid engaging with them while you are angry. Spending too much on lifestyle homes will ruin your relations and bank balance.

Virgo Career Today Young Virgo professionals may get the opportunity to prove their mettle by being enthusiastic and attentive in the workplace. It is a promising time to initiate change that you have been contemplating for some time now on the professional front.

Virgo Health Today Today, some Virgos may decide to turn a new leaf on the health front. They may decide to increase physical activity, eat healthier, or even stop engaging in harmful behaviors. You may get into the company of health-conscious individuals to join a fitness class. This is likely to show positive results on your overall wellbeing.

Virgo Love Life Today Virgos may find it very easy to put their feelings into words to engage in interesting conversations today. Romance is on the card but improper behavior may put a spanner in your plans. Avoid making any rash moves today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

