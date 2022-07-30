Scorpio Horoscope Today:Daily prediction forJuly30,'22 states, marriage conflict

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Today, Scorpio’s reasoning and analytical skills may exceed their expectations Persistent toil on the professional front will be handsomely rewarded. Unexpected accolades bring unlimited joy to you. You are likely to receive some advice that may help you with your finances and investments. Married couples may have to sort out their conflicts with patience. Also, be more mindful about what to say to those you are connecting with today. Sharing personal problems with family would help in finding a solution. A good deal for residential property may come your way. An enriching vacation full of fun is what you need to detox from the hectic schedule of the last few days. Today health will remain fine but don’t take it for granted and avoid excesses. You will be highly benefited if you carefully pay heed to an expert’s advice. There will be a strong desire to try new things by expanding your circle and scope.

Scorpio Finance Today Today, Scorpios will have to pay special attention to financial matters. Cross-check investment plans just to get the best out of your money. Sound advice from an expert will benefit you. You may get new profitable opportunities but it is now up to you to use them to your benefit.

Scorpio Family Today You are likely to enjoy a happy time at home provided you pay attention to family life. Today, you will also get the necessary support of family members to face tough situations. You may go ahead with your plans for an intimate family function.

Scorpio Career Today Unwavering concentration will help creatively inclined Scorpio professionals to shine in their field. Those in a job may get an exciting opportunity to work with new people or team members. New insights and learning may brighten your day.

Scorpio Health Today Scorpios should not take their health for granted. Don’t allow distressing situations to affect your health. For better well-being, it’s recommended to stick to a healthy diet and avoid a rigorous workout. Minor injuries cannot be ruled out for some.

Scorpio Love Life Today You should resolve to avoid criticizing your romantic partner over trivial things. Committed Scorpio natives will need to make serious efforts to intensity romantic relationships. Accepting each other as they are may strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

