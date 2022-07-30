Leo Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 30, '22 states, new opportunities

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Today Leos continue to be resourceful and capable of achieving personal goals. It is a good time to volunteer to shoulder new tasks or assignments on the professional front. It may put you in a commanding position on the professional front. Children would contribute to maintaining a harmonious atmosphere at home. The wise investment brings quick and handsome returns for some Leos. On the romantic front, your relationship with your significant other is likely to improve. New opportunities would be yours as long as you are in the right frame of mind to pursue them. Ferrying someone to another town in your vehicle will not be as cumbersome as you had expected. Time to make the best use of your hidden qualities to make a mark in life. Make time for spiritual reflection as a break from all your worldly concerns. Your positive frame of mind would enable you to face disappointment on the romantic front with ease.

Leo Finance Today An expert’s opinion would enable Leos to choose the best scheme for investing money. You will have to be a little careful while transacting especially in big dealings. New business associations, especially based abroad, may prove fruitful in the long run for Leos.

Leo Family Today Your encouragement is likely to boost the morale of children, propping them to live up to your expectations. Family life is likely to be smooth and satisfying for Leo natives. They can even make exciting plans for the evening with family and friends.

Leo Career Today Leos are likely to succeed in fulfilling their professional ambitions on achieving targets. Flawless execution of work may bring more responsibility and power for Leos. Young working professionals may even crack creative and inventive ideas.

Leo Health Today For the sake of a happy heart give way to positive emotions like love, compassion, humility, harmony, peace and sympathy. This may infuse your household with happiness and gaiety. Those looking to come back in shape may begin a new diet plan which may bring encouraging results.

Leo Love Life Today Today, you might miss the company of your romantic partner at a family gathering. This may also prompt you to formalize your bond. Gifting a book on romantic poetry would set your romantic partner’s heart fluttering today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

