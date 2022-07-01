Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 1,'22 states, be vigilant

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Lady luck is likely to smile on Libra natives. Reformed strategies would enable you to save money. Today, you need to be vigilant regarding your colleagues and competitors. Don't be overconfident with your co-workers and listen to their input as well. You will be relaxed mentally and will be happy in your personal life too. Some of you look forward to a new romantic relationship for happiness. Engaging in enjoyable and productive activities might help you relax. Avoid stress as much as possible, and do not forget to exercise and eat healthily. There could be some unnecessary travel which can increase your mental stress. Those pursuing academics may face some health issues which can impact their studies. Real estate is one thing on which you can rely to invest. Friends come to your aid if the need arises. Social life will be eventful for Libra natives and it will be a good chance to step out and disconnect from work stress.

Libra Finance Today Once in a while, you need to calculated risks when it comes to money, and this day may provide that opportunity to Libra natives. You may reap rich dividends. Money flow is likely to be encouraging. There are also chances of coming into some unexpected gains.

Libra Family Today The family environment for Libra natives will be auspicious and there will be love and affection among family members. You will get the support of your siblings on important family matters.

Libra Career Today Your communication skills can prove to be an asset in your career, hence work on them. Do not depend on colleagues for every task, but make it a habit of working on your own; only then you will find success. You will have to be more active in taking charge of situations rather than expecting others to do it for you.

Libra Health Today The fitness you have been missing may come naturally to Libra natives today. This is the day to consult your fitness expert for some inputs check-up and customize a diet plan. You will enjoy a bloom in health.

Libra Love Life Today If you are single Libra, you may connect deeply with someone you are attracted to. Don’t rush into anything because of your emotions. Take your time. Those married will be able to resolve persisting differences and enjoy a memorable time with their significant other.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON