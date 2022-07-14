Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 14, '22 states, use your ideas

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) The day may bring mixed results for Libra natives. On one hand, you will improve your performance at the workplace and get support from your seniors. While on the other hand, married couples may face issues and may have ego clashes. Tackle all that comes your way with a smile. It is time to use your innovative ideas to improve your financial position. Efforts are likely to be rewarded handsomely. With some effort directed to minimize stress, you will maximize your good health over a prolonged period. Going for a vacation is always a big expenditure. You must plan everything to make your holiday memorable. It always is exciting to begin looking at homes for sale in your area. You may get a lucrative offer. The dedicated Libra students may get awards and scholarships for their exceptional performance in an exam or competition. You will enjoy some memorable moments with your friends and bond deeply.

Libra Finance Today Those in business should consider reformulating their strategies. Changing the game plan will enable them to meet their targets easily. A secondary source of income may pick up the pace for Libra natives and start giving you handsome returns.

Libra Family Today Some Libra natives may face some resistance from your children as they may act stubborn and adamant today. Be gentle with them to break the impasse. Matrimonial news about an eligible family member may brighten your day.

Libra Career Today Professionally, you are likely to meet some influential people, who may give valuable advice. Those employed may receive appreciation from their colleagues and seniors. Some of you get to head a prestigious assignment.

Libra Health Today Adopting a healthier attitude is more important if you're experiencing stressful times. Despite the stress, make sure you don't lose your grip on your health. Your natural composure and healthy diet would help nourish your mind and body.

Libra Love Life Today There could be some problems on the marital front. You are advised to maintain the decorum of your speech while conversing with your partner. Don't forget to nourish and cherish your romantic relationship even if you have spent many years together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

