Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 24,'22 states, to travel

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Have faith in yourself in whatever you do and you will have the world eating out of your hands. Today, Libras will need to make full use of their aspirations, supportive nature and open-mindedness at the workplace. A parent or a family elder may require a sympathetic ear, so give them time. Be careful about what you promise on the romantic front so that you don’t get cornered. Complacency on the professional front is likely to harm interests. So, remain active and alert all day. Be ready to hang out with your friends as you renew your connection with an old pal. By travelling you will learn about new places, ultimately a great deal about yourself as well. Plan your budget first, and then try for a property. Addition or alteration to an existing property is foreseen and will go off without a hitch. You may get immensely benefited by engaging yourself in social work.

Libra Finance Today Direct interaction with a customer is likely to give new ideas to infuse life in business. The monetary position is likely to remain far better than yesterday. There might be some huge money inflows by the end of the day which will help you pay all expenses.

Libra Family Today Libra natives will have to use the affection tool as children make the day very hard for you. You are likely to enjoy the time spent with family elders and distant relatives. Listening to the voice of wisdom and avoiding jumping to conclusions would benefit.

Libra Career Today Libra managers’ openness and an understandable approach would help get the best out of their staff. You will succeed in tackling difficulties that come your way on the professional front. Freshers looking for a job abroad may get a prestigious offer.

Libra Health Today Enormous confidence would help Libra to enjoy a healthy life. A well-controlled mind would help in enjoying sound health. Take a break from your exercise routine to replenish your energies. Don’t allow your irritation to come in the way of you focusing on what’s important to you.

Libra Love Life Today Libra natives may find it a little difficult to keep the romantic bond intact. Avoid improper behaviour with others in an attempt to make the partner feel jealous. This could backfire and create a void in romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

