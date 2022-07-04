Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 4,'22 states,

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) A competitive and proactive approach by Libras will go a long way in helping them achieve success. You will remain sincere and honest in your work. You would remain action-oriented and will be able to realise your goals on the professional front. Those in business will need to reformulate strategies and look at innovative solutions. Fresh investment opportunities should be wetted by an expert before implementation today. Apart from this, things will remain favourable in your family life and you shall remain at peace. Libra students pursuing higher education will be keen to earn some extra income. They may also find a suitable part-time job. Prioritize yourself! Pay attention to yourself and prioritize your diet and exercise. Your body will appreciate it if you take care of it. Libra natives are advised against getting involved in a joint property venture. It appears fraught with trouble and may cause problems later on. You can finalize a trip to the amusement park or a historical place with your family.

Libra Finance Today Libra business people need to exercise caution in terms of financial matters. Avoid investing in the stock market else losses are indicated. You are also advised against making any fresh investments in long-term plans.

Libra Family Today You need to remain careful concerning a family elder’s health and take medical help if required. It is a great time to discuss your life plans and ambitions with your parents. You might be able to help you overcome doubts and troubles and live a healthy life.

Libra Career Today You will be able to successfully execute any project that you may undertake at your workplace. An increase in the current salary of working professionals is also on the cards. Students just out of college may secure employment with a reputed firm.

Libra Health Today You need to prioritize yourself, your diet, your well-being and your mental health today, Libras! Do not neglect your well-being and your health. Some of you can consult a fitness expert. They would give you good advice on how to save your health and achieve optimal fitness.

Libra Love Life Today Romantic ties are likely to be eventful and exciting for single Libra natives. You may get clarity about your emotions towards someone you have been getting to know. You can push your spouse to have a heart-to-heart conversation with you so that the issue can be resolved.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

