Libra Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for June 23,'22 states, business success

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Day seems normal; however, you should be cautious on the family front. Some may achieve their career goals and get jobs in their dream companies. If you are a team leader, your team members may be happy with your support and team management skills. Some may raise their voice against something at work and get a positive response.

You should not skip routine check-ups in order to maintain good health. Some may plan romantic trips and surprise their love partners. Libra, day is all about making your spouse or love partner feel special and loved.

What lies further? Read ahead!

Libra Finance Today: This is a moderate day on the financial front. You may spend on home’s interior design. Some may invest in party or high-end photography today. Pregnant ladies may throw a baby shower party. You may come across a lucrative investment deal, but you should be highly careful before investing in one.

Libra Family Today: Day is not suitable on the family front. Some relatives or neighbors may poke nose into your personal matters and you may not like it. You may be busy hunting good property deals today. Showing respect to your elders will make them feel better.

Libra Career Today: Day seems wonderful on the work front. Some may get success in getting new projects or clients. You may also expect a promotion. Some old professional contacts may help you achieve business success. Those looking for jobs may get some positive response from few companies.

Libra Health Today: This is a good day on the health front. You may feel positive and spread happiness and positivity all around. Someone may give health advice that may prove quite useful in managing weight issues. Try to control your diet in order stay fit.

Libra Love Life Today: Day seems good on the love front. Your partner may give your proper attention and make you feel loved. Be ready to be pampered by your spouse.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

