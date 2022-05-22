Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 22, 2022 states, tough day

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) The day may bring some tough situations for you, which will test you in all aspects of life. Your opponents will remain active and it is advisable to not engage with them at this point. Avoid involving yourself in any form of office politics. You will now reap the fruits of your previously accumulated good deeds. As a result of which you will earn recognition and popularity in your social circle. Your family prestige may also increase. Catching someone’s eye on the romantic front is also indicated for some. Health concerns are not likely to trouble you today. Make the best use of the time. On another note, any unplanned expenditure can impact your finances. This is also a favourable time to undertake any journey, and you will get to travel to some faraway places. Seeking the help of a dealer or an agent to sell your house profitably.

Libra Finance Today In terms of finances, do not go overboard in your spending. You may end up borrowing money, which might be difficult to repay later. In terms of financial matters, try to delay any kind of investment. Any hasty decision can prove to be unfavourable later on.

Libra Family Today Due to hectic work life, you may not be able to spend adequate time with your family members. Balance your priorities to bring all-around happiness to your life. There are possibilities of a decline in the health of your father. Avoid neglecting the problem.

Libra Career Today Your communication skills will be very effective today. This may help you put forth your suggestions with confidence, which will be much appreciated by the seniors. There could be some misunderstandings with your boss, so you are advised to remain calm and patient and tread this period cautiously.

Libra Health Today Healthwise, you can encounter some problems related to the eyes. Avoid negligence and seek prompt medical assistance. The extreme weather may take a toll on you. Try and maintain a proper diet and increase your intake of water.

Libra Love Life TodayYou will be able to spend quality time with your beloved, which will further strengthen your bond. Your relationship with your in-laws will also strengthen. This may further have a positive bearing on your relationship with your spouse. If eligible, you are likely to find a suitable match in a family gathering.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

