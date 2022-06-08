Libra Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions forJune8,'22 states, stay active

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) On the professional front, your chances of advancement appear promising. You may be able to reap the benefits of your labour. Your domestic situation is likely to improve. The company of children may help you relax and unwind. However, you should exercise caution in terms of your health. Keep track of both your physical activity and your dietary intake. Your financial situation is likely to remain average. Your income and expenses may be balanced. Your romantic life could be at peril. Allowing misunderstandings to ruin your happy relationship should not be an option. Travelling can be enjoyable; but it can also be stressful. Property transactions can be extremely profitable. Students are likely to get accepted into a prestigious college for future education.

Libra Finance Today On the financial front, stock investments may not yield expected results. You need to spend money wisely in order to avoid incurring losses. You must carefully manage backup finances in order to save for unexpected expenses.

Libra Family Today Giving time and attention to your loved ones at home is likely to strengthen your bond. Prioritizing your responsibilities to your family above anything else can help you maintain a tranquil household and make everyone happy.

Libra Career Today On the professional front, your efforts are likely to pay off. You may be well compensated for that. Either a promotion or a monetary benefit may be on the cards. A job in academia or politics may provide you success and a huge salary!

Libra Health Today You need to exercise caution in terms of health. Most of your tasks may be postponed due to laziness. Your mental health may also be affected by an emotional upheaval in your life. Spirituality is likely to provide relief.

Libra Love Life Today On the romantic front, your relationship may go through difficult times. You and your partner may lack mutual understanding, causing the relationship to suffer. Make a concerted effort together to get it back on track.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

