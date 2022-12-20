Libra Horoscope Today, December 20, 2022: Investment doors may open

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, today may be a brilliant day on the financial front.Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may get access to some wonderful investment opportunities. It may be good for you to meet new people who may become valuable resources to you in near future. Your funds may be much more than what you expected today. On the professional front, you may work based on your knowledge and expertise. People may respect and regard your sincerity. No matter what but health may be a priority for you. Joining a nearby gym may be on the cards for you. There may be the best of moments today between you and your partner.

Libra Finance Today

Dear Libra, you may have a bright financial future today. You may make new investments to grow your company. You may also add new products to you already popular line of items. Your launch may spread positive vibes all around the industry.

Libra Family Today

There may be no peace for you because of all the turmoil that you have faced recently. Your elder sibling may show disrespect and may not bother about you. In addition, your children may also stay behind their expectations. You may feel bad today; however, your patience may resolve all the problems soon.

Libra Career Today

Libra, today may be an average day for you on the professional front. You may be busy working on routine tasks. Your subordinates may provide you with usual help. You may not focus much on growth. With regular work pressure, you may feel satisfied in your present position.

Libra Health Today

Libra, you may enjoy joy and peace and your mood may seem to be the best today. You may start to make an effort to eat more of green veggies and also have a protein-rich diet. Exercise of any form, dance or yoga, may attract you.

Libra Love Life Today

Excitement and pleasure may be the dominant words today in your love life. You may go out for a long drive or may dine in at an elite restaurant. Your beloved may love you for your honesty and sincerity.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

