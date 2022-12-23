Libra Horoscope Today, December 23, 2022: Financial growth on cards

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Avoid late-night movies and inculcate 8-9 hours of sound sleep in your daily routine. Daily Astrological Prediction says, take frequent relaxation in-between your tiresome work. Today, you might have financial growth. If someone visits your house, offer him/her the best hospitality. You may feel like you want to smile, you want to listen to romantic songs, as it might be that you are in love. You may decide to eat only homemade dishes to remain healthy. Your colleagues may extend their support when you are in need. If you find injustice being done, you may get involved in a heated argument. But be calm to prevent your mood from spoiling. You may offer help to poverty-stricken people. Your marriage may experience some beautiful moments this day. Students studying hard may outshine in their upcoming exams.

Libra Finance Today

You may experience a drastic change in your finance. Your bank balance may grow or your salary may experience a sudden hike or bonus. Nurture your property in a good condition if you are already owning one. If you desire to buy any land or flat, take the advice of a wise property dealer.

Libra Family Today

You may experience a wonderful marriage on your cards. Your spouse and children shower their love upon you. Handle this love very carefully. Travel with them today. You may get stuck in the traffic for a couple of minutes but that shouldn't spoil your mood.

Libra Career Today

You are a dexterous employee due to which you may come into the limelight. Your success may bring bitterness in some people's hearts against you. You may get hired by a reputed firm, or establish a new business.

Libra Health Today

Your health is at par excellence as you seriously follow health regimes. But if you avoid eating timely, you may suffer from low blood sugar.

Libra Love Life Today

You may feel like birds are singing, the sky is brighter, flowers are blooming, and your surrounding is shimmering as if you are in deep love and your beloved has accepted you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

