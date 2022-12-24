Libra Horoscope Today, December 24, 2022: Great job opportunities

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It seems to be a favourable day for the Libra natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, those who are looking for a job change, they may get great job opportunities. These opportunities may make a transition on the professional front. You may also help someone to find a job. Your ideas and suggestions may be highly regarded by your co-workers. Healthwise, it is an excellent day and some may experience spiritual growth.

Love birds may feel emotionally ready to make some serious commitments. Everything seems in sync; you may face some challenging situations on the home front. If it is about a property investment, try to avoid it.

What does your sign say about the rest of your day?

Libra Finance Today:

It is going to be a moderate day on the financial front. You may get financial support from family. New venture may take some more time in reaping benefits for you, so be patient. Success is just waiting to happen.

Libra Family Today:

It does not seem to be a favorable day. You should pay more attention to health issues of your parent or younger sibling. A dispute with neighbor is indicated. Try not to argue with people around you as it may turn out to be a messy situation.

Libra Career Today:

You may get desired results of your efforts on the career front. Some may start their new venture. Promotion at work may give you sense of contentment. You may also join some advanced online professional courses.

Libra Health Today:

You may enjoy a great degree of comfort after getting rid of a prolonged health issue. Day seems to be suitable to complete all your pending work. You may feel refreshed after a massage therapy.

Libra Love Life Today:

Dear Libra, you may try to pay more attention to your personal relationship and plan romantic things to make your partner happier. Some may be busy with office work, but make some time for their beloved.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

