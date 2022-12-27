Libra Horoscope Today, December 27, 2022: Wait for good results

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra natives are happy-go-lucky people who win hearts with their affection and care. Daily Astrological Prediction says, the way you adapt to any surroundings makes you different and unique. You should channel all your energy for the challenges ahead and will accomplish all your tasks with so much ease. On the professional front, your hard work will most likely fetch you good results today. Your finances will also be in a good state, boosting your bank balance. Most of your minor health issues will be cured, and you will lead a healthy life. Today, love is in the air for Libra natives. Your family has always been your priority, and today you will spend good quality time with your family. Buying a movable can be a great investment. Those who are planning a trip are advised to put the plans on hold. Students will most likely get good opportunities for various post-graduation courses.

Libra Finance Today

Financially, the Libra natives will have nothing to worry about today. And all thanks to their wise moves while making investments in the past. Businessmen may get good opportunities for expanding their business. Some new partners will most likely show interest and willingness to invest in your ongoing projects.

Libra Family Today

Libra natives have always been close to their siblings. Today, spending some extra time with your older siblings can be rewarding for you. The arrival of a new family member will make the atmosphere in the family happy and jubilant.

Libra Career Today

Libra individuals in the teaching sector may be successful in interviews. The new opportunity will shape your career. All these years, you've worked hard, and now you will see the positive results. The time is just right to put in the necessary work to achieve your goals.

Libra Health Today

Those who are suffering from minor aches and pains that make movement difficult will most likely witness great relief. However, Libra individuals are advised to avoid solving health issues problems in haste. You must not self-medicate without first consulting a doctor.

Libra Love Life Today

The stars are all in your favour today, and Cupid is all set to strike its arrow. You are advised to avoid overthinking before taking any important decision in your romantic life. You seek suggestions from friends or relatives in your matters.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

