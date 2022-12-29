Libra Horoscope Today, December 29, 2022: A productive day today

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra natives can expect today to be a productive one. Daily Astrological Prediction says, hopefully, you'll be able to keep your positive outlook and laser-like focus. There's a good chance you won't have to worry about losing your job, and you might even see an increase in your responsibilities and authority as a result. If Libra natives want to be successful in life, they need to adopt an honest attitude in their personal and professional relationships. Your ability to convey ideas and thoughts clearly will increase, which could give you a leg up in your endeavours. It's also possible that a new job offer may come your way soon. Partnering with other companies or coming up with new ideas can open up new doors for business. Tell those closest to you about your plans and decisions, as they may be affected. Minor health concerns are possible in the morning, but your condition should stabilise later in the day. Libra natives venturing out should double-check their destination details to avoid being let down on their vacation.

Libra Finance Today

Expect a steady influx of cash into your bank account in the near future, and know that your financial situation will steadily improve over time. There may soon be new inflows of cash as a result of a newly negotiated financial agreement.

Libra Family Today

A deeper level of empathy and careful attention to nuance will be required in your relationships. If your younger siblings need to borrow money, they can do so from you today. Do what you can to assist them.

Libra Career Today

When compared to rivals, you may emerge victorious. Utilise this window of opportunity because it may allow you to accomplish a great deal. You'll be more inspired and organised and more capable of getting through your work quickly and effectively.

Libra Health Today

Stress and fatigue are possible side effects of a packed schedule. However, yoga and other forms of spiritual practice can be very beneficial. Even minor achievements can boost Libra natives' motivation to get in shape.

Libra Love Life Today

If you've recently found love on the internet, you may have spent more time than you'd like chatting and flirting without ever meeting in person. You'll probably set up the first meeting, and it'll be a good one. Some might be surprised to see a former flame or friend reappear.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON