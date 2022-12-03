Libra Horoscope Today, December 3, 2022: New financial opportunities

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, it is an auspicious day. You may feel good, active and energetic today and try to indulge in relaxation activities. Daily Astrological Prediction says, some may achieve their fitness goals soon. Some changes in dietary pattern and lifestyle may work wonders for your physical and mental health. Some may also invest in fitness equipment. Homemakers may also try to take a break from a monotonous and regular routine and experiment something new. Some may get money from unexpected sources.

Some may be occupied with professional work and put a romantic dinner date on hold for a while. Things may not go well on the professional front. A pending property case may sort out in your favour.

What does your sign say about the rest of your day?

Libra Finance Today:

An excellent day is marked on the financial front. You may devote time to your family. Some significant changes are foreseen on the business front that may help keep a solid foundation on the financial front.

Libra Family Today:

You may spend quality time with loved ones. Life of siblings may be eventful and some family events may keep you occupied all day long. Some may start a home renovation or construction work.

Libra Career Today:

You may not be satisfied with your current career growth and job and think about quitting your job. Some may find it hard to adjust with new work settings. Some challenges are foreseen on the career front, so be careful.

Libra Health Today:

Trying new and different approach to lose a few inches from your waistline may do wonders for you. People around you may compliment you for your perfect shape. A new hobby may attract homemakers. Some may feel active and energetic.

Libra Love Life Today:

Your relationship with your partner may demand your attention. Romance may take a backseat today as you may be occupied with other things. Try to plan something exciting to take your love life back on the track.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

