Libra Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022: Spend time with your family

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

There is a high chance of success at work. Daily Astrological Prediction says, a long-awaited official proposal will be settled today and your diligent work will be appreciated. It is a favorable day for aspiring entrepreneurs to start their business. Your mind and body are in full harmony today, so any new task you start will bring you success. It is advisable to take your decisions by yourself rather than depending on a family member or a friend as your own decisions will yield terrific results today. You will have a pleasant time outdoors today and it is a wise idea to take your family out for dinner tonight. It will also solve the misunderstanding that you and your spouse have had for a long time.

Libra Finance Today

There is a high chance of receiving calls and messages from your bank or a partner from whom you have borrowed a significant amount of money in the past. Though you will not be pressurized to repay the amount instantly, it is advisable to take it as a wake-up call and start working on your finances. In the months to come, it is wise to focus on saving rather than spending.

Libra Family Today

There is no doubt that you care for your family. However, for the past few weeks, you have been unable to provide attention and care to your spouse and parents. As a result, the atmosphere in your family is quite upset today. Consider taking the family out to dinner tonight to show them how much you care about them.

Libra Career Today

It is a good day to settle official deals. Your meticulous work and smartness will greatly impress your clients. Medical and technical aspirants will achieve high success in their research works. It is a favorable day for business owners to expand their businesses.

Libra Health Today

Make sure to exercise early in the morning today. Your mind and health will be with you throughout the day and you will feel confident about yourself today. If you are a gym-goer, today is the ideal day to try some advanced workouts. You will have high endurance today. Make sure your trainer is with you.

Libra Love Life Today

You were concerned about your long-distance relationship with your partner. However, there are high chances of a miraculous event today. The situation is in your favor and destiny will bring you and your partner to the same place soon. Make sure to have a romantic conversation with your partner tonight.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

