Libra Horoscope Today, January 14, 2023: Follow your instincts

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, your partner is your biggest supporter today. They are going to stand by you and encourage you through the hardships that can possibly come your way. You might just not feel right about taking certain decisions at work. Follow your instincts and avoid making a big move in your career. Libra students are advised to beware of the bullies at school. Better stay in your safe space. You can be cheered up with some unexpected monetary gains. Trading in real estate proves to be a wise move as of today. Do not deny travelling for work or even for leisure. Everything seems fine as you go down the road. Younger ones in your family may seek your advice with studies. Do not ignore their request due to time crunch. Light workout followed by a healthy yet fulfilling breakfast shall keep you energised all day long. Do not skip meals while being busy running the errands.

Libra Finance Today

Sudden gains can surprise you. Investing your money in real estate is advisable. You ought to get a share from an old family property today. Keep a check on unnecessary expenditure.

Libra Family Today

Your family members, most probably young children in family ask for your advice regarding their studies. Help them out with whatever they need. It will make them love and respect you a lot more.

Libra Career Today

Prefer not to let anyone else interfere with your workflow. Follow your gut feeling. Postpone any major decision that is to be taken for someday later, if possible.

Libra Health Today

Keep your health in watch. Cardio can be helpful. Avoid oily foods. Try to add fruit juice in your diet. Go for a regular health check up.

Libra Love Life Today

Single Libra natives to find that someone special today. Put in some effort if you like someone. Couples have romantic time together at the end of the day. You are blessed with a supportive and understanding mate.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

