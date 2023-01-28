Libra Horoscope Today, January 28, 2023: Plan a trekking trip!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You’re alive and kicking dear Librans! Daily Astrological Prediction says, enjoy this bloom of health as your fitness goals are finally achieved. You may see an improved posture, no mood swings and an activeness today. You may also plan a trekking trip! Your energized body may look for a sporty outlet today. Opting for heavy sport activities like swimming or scuba diving can be quite healthy for you right now! As it is, the day indicates some problems on the work front. Petty politics is likely to leave you despondent and irritated. Don’t let others make you feel down and let your work speak for itself. Financially, you can expect a steady income. It’s best to cut down on miscellaneous expenses as your income is fixed right now. You can begin investing in real estate as it seems to return lucratively, if you take the right financial advice. Your family is going to be your peace in these trying times. They can offer financial support and motivate you to do better. An advice from an older sibling is likely to keep you in high spirits. You might expect some stability in your love life. Little things like reading or dancing together can bring you both closer. Overall, it’s a steady day dear Librans.

Libra Finance Today

It’s a good time to start investing. You may have to learn a little about wealth management and think about leveraging your assets. Hiring a financial consultant is advised for those with multiple sources of income.

Libra Family Today

Enjoy familial bliss as your family members offer a helping hand in these trying times. Your siblings are likely to ask for your invaluable advice. You may have to help them in resolving some career related dilemmas.

Libra Career Today

You may have to deal with some petty politics at work. Sycophants are likely to spoil your image in front of your seniors. It’s better not to engage in this disguised tale and focus on your work.

Libra Health Today

Healthwise, you might feel quite refreshed. You’re ready to take on physically demanding tasks as your body supports you. You may work out vigorously today and it’s most likely to give you an energy boost.

Libra Love Life Today

Expect a peaceful time in your relationship. A calm monotony is likely to leave you both extremely comfortable. You may enjoy a simple evening with your partner and exchange sweet nothings.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

