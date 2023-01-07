Libra Horoscope Today, January 7, 2023: Appreciation from seniors

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Going on an adventurous road trip could be the perfect plan with your colleagues and family, Librans. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your seniors appreciating you for your right attitude towards your co-workers may be foreseen. Riches may be exhilarating, however, it is in best interests to keep those emergency funds untouched. It would be utmost beneficial to you if you could choose to become your eminent self and work further to outsmart the negativity around you. Envision the dispirits of your family and in that event become a pillar of support for them. You may feel dissociated with your partner yet trust will only build the bridge back again. Take suggestions from your elders in the decision to invest on property, they might be insightful. You may be fortunate enough to grab on of the well-known position you’ve always wanted yet with a mindful approach.

Libra Finance Today

Your income and profits could be abundant. Your savings and investments have borne fruits and its time to taste them. However, it might be hard on you if your resources are absorbed fully. Be mindful while spending your resources.

Libra Family Today

There may be something happening in the family that may keep you in the middle of the road. Mild apprehension may be anticipated, you may not want that effect to take a toll on your bonding with your family. Lending an ear to their preferences might be the righteous decision to break out the murkiness.

Libra Career Today

Workplace might give you joy and zeal. Your helpful and knowledgeable trait may buy you opportunities that you never expected to come to you. You would not want to lose out on those opportunities so be attentive and grab that opportunity.

Libra Health Today

There may be dwindling thoughts hovering over your head while you are trying to get into shape. Persistent efforts to reach out to your inner self could take you a long way. Your physical and mental health could not get ruined because of uninvited frenemies.

Libra Love Life Today

Disparity between you and your partner may become a subject to ponder your mind upon. Yet again you may become lethargic to lend a hand in support to your longing partner. Instead, go all the way in search of truth and have faith over your partner until optimism prevails altogether.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

