Libra Horoscope Today, March 15, 2023: Expect financial disputes

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) This is a favorable day. Daily astrological prediction says, you can showcase your skills and do something creative at work. It may be easy for you to attract attention of your superiors today. Some may pass competitive activity or exam today and feel good about themselves. Healthwise, you may have a moderate day. First half may be filled with hopes and visions, but you may feel dull by the end of the day. Try to get plenty of sleep to feel better. A stable financial condition is indicated for the Libra natives. Cash may flow in from unexpected sources and keep your bank balance brimming.

A family get together or wedding of sibling may keep you busy today. You may enjoy company of loved ones and a celebratory aura at home. Everything seems fine, but some relationship issues may give you hard time.

Libra Finance Today:

It's an auspicious time to start a new business. Entrepreneurs or freelancers may get new projects. You may repay your old loan and feel financial independent today.

Libra Family Today:

Your children may need more attention and care, so be available for them. A family event may keep you occupied with arrangements and meeting relatives.

Libra Career Today:

You may have a very good day at work. You may focus on your career goals and strengthen your efficiency. You may find ways to ignore distractions at work and do something meaningful today.

Libra Health Today:

A mixed day is indicated on the health front. Ignoring your health at this juncture may make you pay, so be careful. You may feel lethargic today. Try meditation, get more sleep and walk in peace to boost your energy.

Libra Love Life Today:

You should learn from your past mistakes to keep your love life stable. Your partner may hurt you for selfish motives. Do not feel bad about it as your partner may soon understand your worth, just be kind to him or her.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

