Libra Horoscope Today, March 16, 2023: Fortune shines on you

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, nothing can stop you if you set your mind to it. You may feel quite energized and full of positivity today. Your body may feel extremely strong today. Financially, a strategic partnership with someone in real estate can dawn a new fortune on you. You may get your hands on some unexpected cash bonanza as well. Things may go on a stable pace on the work front. You may have to go through some monotonous business meetings. Circumstances can be a bit challenging on the work front. Your family members can witness certain problems in terms of conflicts. You may be able to attract the attention of a special crush with your charms. Your love life can be a source of peace and excitement at the same time. It is possible to go abroad, if you are able to set aside some money.

Libra Finance Today

Rental properties are likely to shower you with financial rewards. Your finances are likely to get better. You may have a chance to invest in some lucrative real estate opportunities with the help of a financial consultant.

Libra Family Today

Keep a positive outlook as things get a little difficult on the personal front. Your family members may get in a conflict and end up in heated arguments. You may have to deal with the taunts of extended family as an old gossip catches fire.

Libra Career Today

Things look a little calm on the work front. Your job may bore you a little as you want a bit more from your life. Career progression may get on a slower path. You may feel the urge to start your life from scratch.

Libra Health Today

Brimming with enthusiasm and energy, its time to take hold of your fitness Librans! You may have to fight the urge to eat something junk. Stick to your fitness plans to get something successful out of it.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life may be a source of excitement for you. You may develop a crush for someone special. Your love for your partner can bloom as you find joy in little things with them.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

