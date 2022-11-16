Libra Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: Splurge on self-care

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It seems to be a moderate day for the Libra natives. They can enjoy their financial stability and splurge on self-care. Some may also go for a beauty or skin treatment. Shopping with spouse and kids may keep you busy all day long. Healthwise, you may feel okay. Daily Astrological Predictions says, those who have been neglecting a minor health issue for a long time, they should seek proper treatment in order to keep things normal. Careerwise, things may go a bit slow. You should work on your skills or update your knowledge in order to perform as per expectation of clients or seniors at work.

Some good property deals are on your way. You may get a chance to spend a day with your loved ones, best friends and favourite relatives. Some may get peace of mind after getting a family dispute resolved with the help of a third party. Committed couples may have an awesome and fulfilling day.

What does your sign say about the rest of your day?

Libra Finance Today:

The day may bring favorable outcomes for the Libra natives. Some gains from an old or ancestral property are indicated. You should be careful while making any sort of investment today. Freelancers and entrepreneurs may have a lucky day on the financial front.

Libra Family Today:

You and your spouse may think about extending your family. Excellent progress of siblings may keep the home aura joyous. Homemakers may think about organizing a family get together.

Libra Career Today:

This is the moderate day. You may keep working on your usual office projects. Colleagues may seek your assistance on something important.

Libra Health Today:

It seems to be a moderate day and you may use all your energy in completing all pending tasks. Some trips may leave you tired and exhausted by end of the day.

Libra Love Life Today:

The day may offer joy and happiness on the love front. You may find some good opportunities to strengthen and deepen your bond with your love interest.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

