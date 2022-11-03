Libra Horoscope Today, November 3, 2022: It's family time

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, you may have a wonderful financial portfolio and you may enjoy all your wise investments done in the past. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there may be no worries on the monetary part. You may buy a new apartment for your living. The strain with your sibling going on from sometime may vanish today as the confusion may get over. You may get involved in a small family gathering at your place. You may work on improving your close relations. Your health may restore back to normal after some minor problems. You may add some super foods to your diet. Regular exercise may also do the magic to your well-being. Your partner may be in line with you in all your decisions.

Libra Finance Today

You may have some extra money to invest in new business opportunities. You may succeed in generating a new source of income. You may get involved in several money transactions today. You may also make money by investing wisely in stocks.

Libra Family Today

You may treasure the time spent with family today. You may express your love for parents and children. Your family members may be happy for you and may support you in whatever you desire. You may stay away from all negativity and confusion today.

Libra Career Today

Libra, you may need to be a bit careful in the professional domain. Try not to sacrifice accuracy in the name of speed as it may not be in your favor. You may cross-check all your work before submitting it. Things may improve very soon, so stay cheerful.

Libra Health Today

You may start to feel better as you pay attention to your health. You may eat energy giving foods and avoid any junk or fatty diet. You may go for a walk every morning. You may motivate others to exercise regularly.

Libra Love Life Today

A busy schedule may not allow you to share much with your partner today. You may miss your beloved. However, you may feel closer to him/her as the mutual understanding between you and your beloved may be perfect. There may be no point of dispute.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

