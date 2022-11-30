Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today, November 30, 2022: Your career may shine today

Libra Horoscope Today, November 30, 2022: Your career may shine today

horoscope
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Horoscope Today for November 30 to read the daily astrological prediction for Libra. There will be prosperity for those who are willing to start a business in the future.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today for November 30 2022: Things will work out well for you on this day.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Things will work out well for you on this day. You will be blessed with abundant good fortune. It may be necessary to travel at times so you can see the results of your pure dedication. You will receive several positive responses regarding your work ethic and gain even more determination to strive even further. There will be prosperity for those who are willing to start a business in the future. Contracts and partnerships will once again work out in your favor, and you will be successful with your plans. There will be immense profits throughout your venture. There is no doubt that you will soon receive everything you desire. If you are willing to sell a property of yours, you will receive benefits. All the obstacles that have been preventing you from reaching your goals will soon disappear.

Libra Health Today

Your health is determined to only embrace the brighter side of life. You have been investing your time in maintaining a good health and the result is in front of you. You barely look your age but much younger.

Libra Finance Today

The monetary matters aren’t always consistent. The graph doesn’t always go upwards. You need to learn the fact that you are earning to spend it on a better living. Your bank account doesn’t always have to be filled.

Libra Profession Today

The people who are into business will receive their ultimate glory. Every element or person will align to your goal. A successful venture is just a mile away.

Libra Family Today

An old bond with a family member will see a brighter side today. The year old feuds will fade away upon your meet. This person is a well-wisher of yours.

Libra Romance Today

Your romantic matters are blurry today. The person you have grown your liking for is aloof about your feelings. If the situation feels right, have a conversation.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope libra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP