Libra Horoscope Today, October 16, 2022: Avoid investing in property

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, this is going to be an excellent day. You may have good health and try to execute your long pending work plans. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may become an important resource for your team and your hard work and experience may pay off soon. There are chances of getting promoted as a team lead or project manager as stars are favouring your professional growth. Financial stability is indicated for some. You may explore investment options. Try not to invest in any property deal today.

Those who are staying away from their families for the sake of job or business, they may miss their loved ones and connect them via call or messages. A leisure trip may turn out refreshing and rejuvenating for some, but it may cost you a lot. Those who are in a committed relationship, may make some serious future decisions.

What lies further for Libra natives? Know more:

Libra Finance Today:

You may experience stability on the financial front. Students may join new jobs or start something new to become an earning member of their families.

Libra Family Today:

Siblings may turn to you for suggestions regarding higher education or career. You may plan to meet your relatives today. Homemakers may hire domestic help.

Libra Career Today:

It is going to be a balanced day on the work front. You may come up with new ideas and try to execute them to boost your earnings. Boss may consider you for a promotion.

Libra Health Today:

This is a good day on the health front. You may spend time reading or researching something you wish to learn. Some may make some dietary changes to achieve their fitness goals faster.

Libra Love Life Today:

You may find it easy to convince your parents to get married to your love partner. Newlyweds may go out for a romantic or intimate dinner. Your love life appears to be blossoming overall.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Beige

