Libra Horoscope Today, October 8, 2022: Day of accolades for you

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) It can be a day of achievement and accolades for Libra natives. To top it all off, you'll be ready to take on even more significant challenges in your chosen field. If you want to be considered for high-paying projects at work, it's in your best interest to maintain positive relationships with senior management. After a short pause, you may find favourable conditions to resume making progress toward your financial goals. Libra natives must remain calm and composed on the domestic front and try to avoid getting into a conflict with loved ones. Your family elders' health requires immediate attention, so don't put it off. Libra students may likely excel in the classroom and impress their mentors and teachers with their outstanding performance. You may have the opportunity to travel to a new location to enhance your work or knowledge. Seize the opportunity with both hands. Those in need of alternate lodgings may find something suitable.

Libra Finance Today There can be a lot of success in business today. Make an extra effort to make things happen the way you want them to. Libra natives should be prepared for financial emergencies by making a detailed plan, getting professional help if necessary, and setting aside emergency funds.

Libra Family Today Spending enough quality time with your loved ones can be difficult today for Libra Natives. If you can, avoid over analysing situations and picking fights with relatives. Maintain your composure and try not to cause any friction between you and your loved ones. The health of your ageing relatives requires immediate attention.

Libra Career Today Your professional life appears to be flourishing, so don't let anything disrupt your cool there. Encouraging professional progress is in store for Libra natives today. Recognising even minor successes can be a powerful way to boost motivation.

Libra Health Today Libra individuals should prioritise their health because they may have some minor issues. Try to think before you act and act with more forethought. The weather is fine for going outside, and even a little bit of exercise will help you feel better.

Libra Love Life Today Try shifting your outlook slightly to save your partnership. Make an effort to start making choices as a couple right now. Alter your perspective on the relationship. If your partner is anxious about something, talking it over with them may help.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

