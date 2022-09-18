Libra Horoscope Today, September 18, 2022: Focus on financial matters

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Dear Libra, your daily astrological predictions for September 18, 2022 suggests, you may maintain a balance at home and office.

Libra Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2022: Dear Libra, you may take an active interest in finance and business matters.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Dear Libra, you may take an active interest in finance and business matters. You may perform very well in new financial transactions. You may have good monetary condition. Your commercial matters may settle easily and you may adapt to your surroundings. You may maintain a balance at home and office. You may experience an amazing inflow of money. There may be a spirit of cooperation among all family members. Your children may listen to your advice and appreciate your concern. You may turn health conscious and may improve your diet. You may give emphasis to eating more of fresh veggies and fruits. You may learn to keep yourself hydrated. You may spend some special moments with your beloved. Your partner may be of great support to you.

Libra Finance Today

There may be sure signs of success in business and in turn finance. You may get everyone's cooperation on financial issues. You may keep working smart and may move forward with faith. You may work diligently.

Libra Family Today

Your results in personal matters may be effective. You may have humility and may portray simplicity. Your relationships may get stronger. You may not increase logic and may work with emotions. There may be harmony in all relationships. You may enjoy a short family trip within your city.

Libra Career Today

You may have a smooth working day with all tasks completed before time. Your colleagues may be surprised looking at your efficiency. You may take care to maintain quality while working.

Libra Health Today

You may keep your health in check by remaining humble and keeping your emotions under control. You may maintain integrity all around you. You may need to stay alert of health signs if any. You may check with a medical expert if required.

Libra Love Life Today

A good day ahead for you, Libra, on the romantic front. You may have a pleasing conversation with your partner. You may plan for an overseas vacation with your beloved. There may be immense attraction between you and your loved one.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

