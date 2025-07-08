Tomorrow is a day of 'new beginnings' for this zodiac sign, predicts a tarot expert

If you are a Libra, get ready, as tomorrow brings the energy of fresh starts and bold moves. According to tarot card reader Neeraj Dhankher, this is your moment to step out of your comfort zone and start that project or idea you have been holding onto. Tomorrow is a day of 'new beginnings' for this zodiac sign(Freepik)

Libra Tarot Reading

The Fool tarot card guides you today, representing adventure, trust, and a leap of faith. The tarot expert says, "Do not wait for somebody's permission to start something you have been nurturing for a while. Negotiating a small risk with trust could lead to an entirely new set of opportunities. Let go of self-doubt and walk forward with faith in your heart."

This is not a day for overthinking or perfectionism. Life is calling you from the safe and familiar toward excitement and growth. Even if you do not have everything figured out, you should move ahead. "Never mind if the plan is not quite right; the intent itself will carry you. Now, step forward, and the force will walk with you," he adds.

Lucky Tip: Do it, even if you are not ready yet.

Libra Love Horoscope

Regarding love, Libras are advised to let go of the need to be perfect. "Do not earn love through perfection. You are already enough," Dhankher says. If you are in a relationship, show your partner your true self, including your quirks and imperfections. If you are single, stop wondering if you are lovable enough. The right person will cherish your authentic heart, not a carefully curated version of you.

Libra Career Horoscope

In terms of career, this is a time to focus on your creative spark. There may be distractions or people who do not understand your vision, but do not let that pull you away. "Guard your time and energy. Say no to gossip or needless meetings," Dhankher advises. Find a quiet place to think, plan, and work. Your ideas need nurturing and patience to grow. By staying true to your goals, your actions will speak louder than any words.

Tomorrow is the perfect day for Libras to trust themselves and take a brave step toward something new.