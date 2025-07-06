This week, Cancerians are being guided to shift their perspective and move toward true freedom, mentally and emotionally. If you have been feeling stuck, questioning the past, or waiting for answers that never come, this is your sign to release those old stories finally. The tarot card reading for this zodiac sign brings a gentle but firm reminder that your peace lies within you, and not in trying to fix or understand what has already happened. The Eight of Swords is guiding this zodiac sign to stop seeking closure (Freepik)

Cancer Tarot Reading Weekly

According to tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher, "Some questions yield no peace, only more confusion. Stop looking for closure in the people or situations that never really offered any level of peace. Today is a gentle reminder to accept." The card guiding Cancer this week is the Eight of Swords, which often appears when we feel trapped by our own thoughts. You might feel mentally stuck, but it is important to remember that this is often self-created. You can set yourself free by changing how you think about your past and present challenges.

"Your freedom is not in sight; it lies in your choice to work forward. Whatever is in your past, just leave it there," adds Neeraj. This powerful message is to stop waiting for apologies, explanations, or that perfect moment of closure.

Cancer Weekly Love Horoscope

When it comes to love and relationships, Neeraj shares, "Old emotional patterns may try to resurface this week, but you have the power to let them go. Perhaps you have been holding on to past fears or expecting love to always involve pain. It is time to change that outlook."

If you are in a relationship, this is the perfect time to stop reacting in ways that no longer serve you. Learn to respond with more openness and understanding. If you are single, let go of the fear that you will not be understood or loved for who you truly are.

New, deeper connections are possible when you make space for them. As Dhankher puts it, "Your heart is ready to feel love in less painful, more expansive ways."

Lucky Tip: Write down what you are releasing and watch how lighter you feel. The freedom you seek is already waiting for you.