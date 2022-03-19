Love and Relationship Horoscope for March 19, 2022

Aries: You have the perfect opportunity today to say something significant to your particular someone in order to deepen your connection. Whatever you say, be sure it comes from the heart and that it is spontaneous. Bring some conviction to your voice and state what you truly believe. Don't be afraid to take risks and try new things.

Taurus: The stars are making it very clear that you are acutely aware of the extent to which a certain individual is captivated by you. You enjoy the sense of being in command, which makes this an especially pleasant state of things for you. Be the teaser that you want to be. Only proceed if you are completely certain about your decision.

Gemini: You're beginning to embrace love on a more practical level, which is good news. Your relationships are often an adventure into the unknown, and when the adventure appears to have settled into a boring humdrum routine, you may experience a sudden and overwhelming desire to retreat. Act in accordance with your newfound understanding.

Cancer: You and your partner can work things out today if you use your freedom of choice. In order to move forward, some kind of dialogue is required. However, if you avoid the subject, any exchange might land you in much more difficulty. You must know exactly what you want before you can get it. Leave it for another day if it isn't going anywhere.

Leo: Before making a decision, look at the big picture. Because of the stars, you're reacting to a critical relationship circumstance in a protective way. You're tempted to respond with as many choice words as you've gotten thus far, just to be on the safe side. However, this might exacerbate the situation. Forgive and forget.

Virgo: It's easy to get carried away by your own delusions and fantasies. Your whimsical romantic side may be calling out to you today. However, make sure your partner is not hurt in the process as they may be seeking a great deal of attention on a day like this. It is better to communicate over the phone instead of getting too close to avoid pushback.

Libra: Your kid or your partner might motivate you to write a piece of work that you are proud of. Allow yourself to be touched by the marvel of today's existence by keeping your heart open to it. This is a day when you may feel more connected to the divine. Get in touch with your guiding spirit now. Meditating on a regular basis will help you to relax.

Scorpio: You'll be able to spend time with your partner one-on-one. This will be a perfect opportunity to catch up on each other's hectic schedules and remember why you fell in love with each other in the first place. You and your partner may either go on a vacation together today, or you can go on a trip to see your beloved.

Sagittarius: Savour every moment of your love life since you've worked so hard to get here. Couples will realise that they are pleased with the current state of their relationship and that they are at peace and in harmony with one another. When there is a deep love present, miracles are certain to happen. Spend some quality time together.

Capricorn: Today is a great day to schedule a date with your significant other! Those who are in a committed relationship will be able to enjoy domestic bliss and harmony. This would be a great time to show your partner your sensual side. Though you're married, treat your spouse as if he or she is the most important person in your life.

Aquarius: You are in a state of love when the happiness of the person you care about is more important than your own. Emotions will run high today as you open up to your partner about your deepest feelings and desires. Because their relationship is in superb harmony, couples will realise that they are completely in sync with one another.

Pisces: Today is the best time to rekindle your romance and reignite the fires. You'll be able to make new connections with your partner that you previously wouldn't have been able to. Perhaps the humdrum of work and home life has extinguished the passion that was once present in your partnership.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: <i>info@astrozindagi.in</i>, <i>neeraj@astrozindagi.in</i>

Url: <i>www.astrozindagi.in</i>

Contact: Noida: +919910094779