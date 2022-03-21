Love and Relationship Horoscope for March 21, 2022

Aries: Keep a cool head and let things go their own way. Stars indicate that you and your companion may have differing viewpoints. You may think that they are making a big deal out of nothing, and are obsessing over small things that have no bearing on the big picture. Don’t stoop to that level else things will only get worse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus: Observe why a particular issue keeps reoccurring, and eventually take action to fix it. It's possible that a life event or perhaps a personal revelation spurs you on to take action on a present romantic relationship. Your future relationships will be better off because of what you can do now. Follow your heart.

Gemini: You may be unsure of how to express your feelings to a special person that you care about. Stop overanalysing the current issue and just be who you truly are. Be real in your expressions of emotion and be patient in waiting for a response. In the end, things will work out in your favour, so stay upbeat.

Cancer: In order to get to the bottom of what is going on, you will do everything in your capacity to face your partner. It may be best to approach it in a more subtle manner; after all, you may be feeling a little nervous. Your lover is not playing a mind game with you. To move this relationship further, you'll need to build mutual trust.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo: Unexpected factors and stubborn attitudes might throw a wrench in your love life. Rather than focusing on the negative aspects of a situation, view it as an opportunity. You will be unable to do anything if you have a pessimistic outlook. Recharge your batteries and adopt a more upbeat frame of mind to get the ball rolling.

Virgo: If you're feeling a strong pull toward someone you've just met, you might find yourself daydreaming about romance today. If you can't have a romantic evening with a loved one, go to a romantic play or movie that connects with your mood. Things don't have to go perfectly according to plan for them to turn out successfully.

Libra: It's possible that you're feeling a little lost right now when it comes to matters of the heart. You may feel that the notion you have of the ideal partnership doesn't match the reality. Be aware of the fact that concessions must be made and that people must alter their expectations. You can only get along with each other this manner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio: Your love life will be enjoyable today and you'll be in a cheerful mood. Keeping this connection strong is something you've made a point of doing. This will not only help you better understand him or her, but it will also pave the way for a long and happy relationship. Maintain your current course of action because you're doing well.

Sagittarius: Love is all about sharing and caring for one another's emotions. For this to work, you'll need to develop a genuine concern for your partner's emotions. This will bring you closer together. You'll need to get to know your lover better and open up to them in order to do this. Allow them to share their perspective and be flexible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn: At times, partnerships can be hampered by our clinging to antiquated ideas. You shouldn't be afraid to bring up the topic of reigniting the passion in your relationship with your partner. Becoming more open-minded and accepting of new experiences will improve your connection. Take a leap of faith today.

Aquarius: Spending quality time with a loved one while doing something fun is something you'd look forward to doing today. Rejuvenation and understanding of each other will also be enhanced by the time spent together. The importance of mutual understanding in a partnership cannot be overstated and now is the time to act on it.

Pisces: Plan a social outing with your buddies and make time for them. What you enjoy doing is what you should do! Spend the evening watching a movie or hanging out after work. Taking part in social activities, such as meeting someone for the first time on a blind date, will be ideal throughout the following few days, so plan ahead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779