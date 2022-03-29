Love and Relationship Horoscope for March 29, 2022

Aries: An irreversible entanglement with your partner may make it impossible for you to make rational decisions on your own. So, it's not the best moment to have a talk about how things should or should be, because you're not sure yourself. There may be a discrepancy between what you believe and how you feel, so stay clear.

Taurus: It's time to improve your love life. You and your partner can learn more about each other's feelings. As a result, you'll need to participate in some form of conversation in order to get to this point. Many concerns can be clarified if you have the time and the motivation, but it does need some effort.

Gemini: You may have a clearer idea of why you desire a romantic relationship with a specific person. Depending on the nature of your relationship, you may discover opposing impulses at play. You appear to be interested in them, but still may not want to pursue them. Rise above it all and don’t become emotionally engaged in it.

Cancer: To find your soulmate, you'll need to engage in a lot of face-to-face communication with others. When it comes to love, there's a lot of thinking involved. Having a deep cerebral connection and being able to discuss anything with your partner is more important than physical attraction in order to develop a love relationship.

Leo: To impress your lover today, don't rely on your financial resources. As a way of securing their emotional well-being, your partner needs some one-on-one time with you. Spend some quality time with that special someone and show them how much you care. Allow for free-flowing discussion without interfering with the flow of ideas.

Virgo: Having a fulfilling romantic relationship necessitates setting out time in your hectic schedule. Consider setting aside some time to be alone with the individual with whom you are currently involved. Be prepared to meet someone fresh if you're unattached. In no time a long-lost friend or a new love could materialise before your eyes.

Libra: If you've lately spent time with your partner, it's possible that it's made you realise how important relationships are in your life. As your life becomes increasingly hectic, it's easy to lose connection with your loved ones. Focus on pleasant memories as they serve as a reminder to keep in touch and share more of your experiences.

Scorpio: There is a greater sense of intimacy between you and your partner now. There could be a spiritual aspect to a romantic relationship that makes you want to become one with your partner. Today you might meet up with some mutual acquaintances, but you'll be wishing you were both at home together instead. It's a gift to be able to experience this moment.

Sagittarius: You and your companion should make every effort to put the past behind you and move forward as quickly as possible. If you try to sweep things under the rug, you'll come to regret it later on. It is possible to get your relationship back on track if you and your partner can communicate honestly and completely with one another.

Capricorn: Make a unique strategy to get your love life back on track. A recent breakup in your relationship may have left you yearning for the return of a loved one. This could be a positive sign even if you can't see your beloved. You should, however, be on the lookout for signs that a meeting will take place soon.

Aquarius: Disagreements should be avoided at all costs today. Be calm and sensible when you speak with your partner so that you can convey your thoughts clearly without being overshadowed by a strong emotional tone you use. Keep this in mind when you're trying to build a solid relationship with someone. Be mature.

Pisces: In the midst of some pointless arguments and tussle, give your lover a small gesture of affection to help ease the tension and restore the harmony in your relationship. It's imperative that you calm the oceans of your love life or you and your partner will quarrel. Allow yourself some leeway and let things come to you.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

