Love and Relationship Horoscope for March 8, 2022

Aries: Despite the fact that you are normally very pliant and willing to compromise in your relationships, the tables could flip today. There's a good chance you're bordering on obsessive in terms of your current relationship. You don't want to scare your potential mate away by acting too aggressively, so be careful.

Taurus: Today you'll be more focused than usual. If you've been pursuing someone in the hopes of eliciting a good response from them, you could be perplexed as to why they appear so unwilling to respond to your request. But it's most likely because they despise the sensation of being chased. If you can, take it easy and give it some time.

Gemini: Attempt to be a little more outgoing today, as you may have the opportunity to meet some incredibly interesting people that you would otherwise miss if you were in a negative frame of mind. Making an effort to listen to what the other person has to say could result in an enjoyable evening on the town. Make sure you're ready.

Cancer: Today, you may be the one in charge of emceeing an event. It could be hosting a workplace get-together at your home or celebrating a birthday or anniversary. You and your significant other may be occupied with chores. Just remember to have a good time while you're doing it. Connect with your loved ones and take some time to unwind.

Leo: Over the last few days, you may have gained some unexpected insights about yourself. You are learning from your relationships with those close to you. Perhaps there is something about your personality that you'd like to alter. Then, you may begin to see how much more you could accomplish in your love life if you put in the effort.

Virgo: Doesn't matter if you are single. You deserve to explore the world of romance. Take advantage of this opportunity to meet people from a variety of different backgrounds and walks of life. It doesn't matter if things don't work out since they will rekindle the fire that has been dormant for far too long inside of you. Go for it.

Libra: It's possible that someone will ask you out today, and it will be a heart-warming surprise. Remember that this is going to be a fantastic time, and enjoy yourself to the fullest. On this date, you can expect lots of laughter and maybe even some entertainment, so don't forget to bring your dancing shoes. Let it flow.

Scorpio: Due to your attractiveness, you will be able to attract people of the opposite sex today. You may spot any savvy-looking people who will come your way today. Be unbound and unattached to explore the possibility. Take advantage of these opportunities to go out with friends and enjoy the simple pleasures. Being coy will make you a favourite.

Sagittarius: There's a good chance your romantic life may take a dramatic turn soon. For someone who's been alone for a long time, meeting someone who's long-term and dedicated will be nothing short of a miracle. So, prepare yourself and accept it totally because it's what you're being aligned for! Your loved ones will be there for you as well!

Capricorn: That uneasy feeling within you could be an indication of something serious. Always pay attention to what your gut tells you when someone isn't who they appear to be. You don't want to become entangled in the illusion of love, do you? You're keeping your fingers crossed for the genuine thing. Don't settle for anything less than the best.

Aquarius: In order to protect and improve relationships with your loved ones, you like to do everything you can to keep them strong. If you want to make your home a better place, now is a great opportunity to do so! Make a plan and surround yourself with items that encourage you to express your sentiments to your loved ones.

Pisces: Think of today as a nudge to find the closure you've been searching for. It's time to put your emotional well-being and core values in front and centre. In order to have a healthy relationship, you must put your needs first and take responsibility for them. Don’t be influenced by others’ opinion, believe in yours and stick to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

----------------------

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: <i>info@astrozindagi.in</i>, <i>neeraj@astrozindagi.in</i>

Url: <i>www.astrozindagi.in</i>

Contact: Noida: +919910094779